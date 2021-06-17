Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary is coming to Disney+

By Jenny Mensah

A three-part Beatles documentary is coming to Disney+. Find out when it is being released and how to watch it.

Peter Jackson's new documentary on The Beatles is set to come to our screens on Disney+.

The Beatles: Get Back will focus on the making of the band's last released studio album Let It Be and their final gig on the rooftop of London's Savile Row.

There's been several documentaries on the Fab Four, so what can we expect from Peter Jackson's offering, when will it be released and how can you watch it?

Find out everything we know about The Beatles: Get Back here.

Experience The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part @DisneyPlus Original documentary series streaming November 25, 26 and 27.

When is The Beatles: Get Back released on Disney+?

The Beatles: Get Back will be released on Disney+ in three separate episodes on 25, 26 and 27 of November 2021.

What's the documentary about?

The documentary will focus on the making of the band's Let It Be album and their final gig on the rooftop of London's Saville Row.

The Beatles: Get Back was cut from 55 hours of unseen footage filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, so Disney+ will present it as three separate episodes which are roughly two hours in length each

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines,” Peter Jackson says of the documentary.

"The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

Visit TheBeatles.com to find out about the documentary and watch a sneak peek of it here:

Will it be free to watch?

Unfortunately not. The documentary will be available to watch on Disney+, where you can buy either a yearly or monthly subscription, which will cost you £7.99 a month or £79.90 respectively.

Is the Disney plus free trial still available?

When Disney+ launched in March 2020, there was the opportunity to sign up for a free trial, however, this has now ended.

