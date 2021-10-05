Happy Mondays' Bez confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022

Bez will appear on Dancing On Ice in 2022. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Madchester legend will be taking his moves onto the ice in the show early next year. Find out who else has been confirmed so far.

Happy Mondays star Bez is set to compete on the next series of Dancing on Ice.

The Step on star will no doubt be using his maraca shaking skills on the rink when the show returns in early 2022.

Speaking on This Morning to presenters and DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he said: "I’m really looking forward to it - learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks and really show off.”

The Madchester legend - who has also appeared on the likes of Celebrity MasterChef, Gogglebox' and Celebrity Bargain Hunt, over the years - has warned viewers not to expect too much from him as he's coming into it with little skating experience.

"At the moment, it’s more like Bambi on ice, rather than Dancing on Ice," he said. "How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition, but they must have seen some potential there.

“I think that’s why they picked me because I haven’t got any bad habits because I can’t skate. Last year at Christmas I ended up borrowing my son’s penguin to get round the ice rink."

Also announced as a contestant for the show on Monday was Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, who spilled the beans on Lorraine.

The actress said: "This is a massive challenge. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.

"I'm 58 now, if I don't do it this year then I'll never do it ... I'm doing this for myself, to give me a bit of confidence.

"Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!"

The news comes after it was announced that John Barrowman would not be attending as a judge this series, following reports of indecent exposure on previous shows.

On Sunday, an ITV spokesperson said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

