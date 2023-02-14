Watch the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

By Jenny Mensah

The new trailer has dropped for the latest in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Find out what we know about volume 3 so far.

Guardians of the Galaxy is set to return to the big screen and the first look at Volume 3 has been shared.

The intergalactic blockbuster - starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana as Gamora - has released its first trailer and official poster and it's got Marvel fans feeling very excited.

Find out everything we know about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 so far including, when it's set for release, who returns in the cast and what to expect from the film.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has been released. Picture: Marvel Studios

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released?

The James Gunn-directed film is released in cinemas on 5th May 2023.

Who's in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy will see Chris Pratt return as Peter Quill/Star - Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Thew cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Sean Gunn as Craglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary and more.

Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy trailer?

Yes, a new trailer for the franchise was released, which sees Star-Lord, Gamora and co go on what looks like their final intergalactic universe-saving battle.

Watch the trailer above or here:

What will happen in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Peter Quill aka Star-Lord is having to deal with the death and return of Gamora and her coming back to life somewhat changed.

The gang will also face off against the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, who wants to create a "perfect society" and it looks like Rocket could be most in danger.

A synopsis for the film reads: "Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past.

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

