Radiohead, Florence + The Machine & Beastie Boys in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 soundtrack

Florence + The Machine, Radiohead, Beastie Boys and Bruce Springsteen. Picture: 1.Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Bing 2.Bob Berg/Getty Images 3. Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images 4. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The mixtape for the third instalment of the franchise has been unveiled ahead of the film’s released next month.

Guardians of the Galaxy is set to return to our screens for its third and final instalment.

The James Gunn-directed Marvel sci-fi has been lauded for its epic accompanying soundtracks since its first outing, which saw the likes of David Bowie, 10cc and The Runaways feature on Peter Quill’s famous "Awesome Mix Vol.1"

Now, as the franchise prepares to unleash Volume 3, its accompanying soundtrack with the likes of Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen and Florence + The Machine has been shared.

The soundtrack kicks off with an acoustic version of Thom Yorke and co's classic indie ballad from, plus includes Florence + The Machine’s Dog Days Are Over and The Flaming Lips Do You Realise?

Elsewhere on the nostalgic compilation is the likes of Bruce Springsteen's 1978 Badlands single and the epic power ballad Since You Been Gone by Rainbow.

Listen to the collection and faves from the entire film franchise below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack tracklist:

1. Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

2. Crazy on You – Heart

3. Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

4. In the Meantime – Spacehog

5. Reasons – Earth, Wind and Fire

6. Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

7. We Care a Lot – Faith No More

8. Koinu no Carnival’ (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

9. I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper

10. San Francisco – The Mowgli’s

11. Poor Girl’ – X

12. ‘This Is the Day – The The

13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

14. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

15. Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

16. I Will Dare – The Replacements

17. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

The soundtrack comes ahead of the release of the film on 5th May, which sees Star Lord and the gang fight to save the universe for "one last ride".

A synopsis for the film reads: "Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past.

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy is released on 5th May 2023.

