Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly delivers savage prank

18 March 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 14:49

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the moment the famous TV chef was outwitted by his daughter with this egg and water bottle trick.

Gordon Ramsay has been pranked by his daughter Tilly on TikTok... and it's absolutely hilarious.

The famous TV chef is known for giving people a ribbing on telly, but it's fair to say his daughter got the better of him with this messy prank.

Pretending to show her dad a trick with an egg and a water bottle, Tilly had the no-nonsense chef spellbound by making the egg disappear.

Unfortunately for him, what happened next took him completely by surprise. The cheeky prankster, who runs away at the end of the video, captioned it: "I’m still running far far away...."

Watch her savage doubly whammy prank in her clip above.

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay just ended the pineapple on pizza debate

Gordon Ramsay gets pranked by daughter Tilly
Gordon Ramsay gets pranked by daughter Tilly. Picture: TikTok/TillyRamsay

Pranks aren't the only thing Tilly likes to get up to on TikTok.

Her account is peppered with everything from dance routines to ill-advised experiments and 'this or that' challenges with her dad.

Looks like the father daughter pair are having a LOT of fun on the platform... but if we were her we'd sleep with one eye open for a while.

See the best of Tilly's TikTok's here.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay hasn't rested on his laurels during the pandemic either, stepping out of his comfort zone to become the host of new TV quiz show Bank Balance.

"It’s very rare you get a chance to not just present your own show, but be part of that creative team," he said. "And that was the bit that got me out of bed every morning at 5am. You look at the success of The Chase, The Wall, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coming back, there’s ­definitely a need for that kind of connect. And Bank Balance offers that.

Watch the trailer for it here:

