Gordon Ramsay is set to host new Bank Balance game show

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance will allow audiences to see the celebrity chef as we've never seen him before, fronting a glitzy new game show. Watch the trailer here.

Gordon Ramsay is set to host a brand new game show.

The celebrity chef is adding a new string to his bow for Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance, which is described as "a game of strategy and precision that could see someone walk away with £100,000."

The trailer for the new show, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer, sees Ramsey "promise not to shout," "not to swear" and "not to be mean," while of course seeing him do just that as contestants try their best to win the cash prize.

Watch the trailer for the game show above.

Gordon Ramsay will host new game show Bank Balance. Picture: YouTube/BBC Trailers

According to The Mirror, Ramsay was very involved in the thought process behind the game show and is already convinced it will be a hit, comparing it to The Chase, The Wall and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

"It’s very rare you get a chance to not just present your own show, but be part of that creative team," he said. "And that was the bit that got me out of bed every morning at 5am. You look at the success of The Chase, The Wall, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coming back, there’s ­definitely a need for that kind of connect. And Bank Balance offers that."

The 54-year old admitted he wanted Bank Balance to look different from other shows out there, saying: "I wanted something sort of cutting edge."

He also wanted the set to look as glamorous as possible, posing the question "if James Bond was ever to walk on to a game show, what would it look like?"

