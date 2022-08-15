George MacKay talks role in "dark" I Came By film

By Radio X

The star of the forthcoming Netflix thriller talks to Radio X's Toby Tarrant about his latest role.

George MacKay stars in the latest triller from Netflix and it looks like a real nail-biter.

I Came By stars the British actor alongside the likes of Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville, playing a graffiti artist who targets the elite.

However, as you might have guessed, his character gets a little bit more than he bargained for and things go left very quickly.

Speaking to Radio X's Toby Tarrant about the role, he said: "I don't want to give away too many spoilers, but It's a proper rollercoaster and it's a proper dark, dark thriller, but it's properly enjoyable."

The Netflix synopsis of the film reads: "Privilege hides the darkest secrets. After uncovering a sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), a young graffiti artist (George Mackay) and his loved ones are dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse."

I Came By is in selected cinemas from 19th August and will be available to stream on Netflix from 31st August.

