Toby decided on an impromptu trip to Spain to watch Liverpool F.C. vs Barcelona in the Champions league, and it's fair to say he was a little jolly.

When Toby was given the chance to watch his beloved Liverpool play Barcelona in a Champions League match he jumped at the opportunity.

Sure, he had work the next morning and it was in BARCELONA and he never had a change of clothes or anywhere to stay, but the Radio X DJ wasn't going to let a few minor details get in the way.

So when he flew straight back into London for his shift in the morning, Chris Moyles and the team couldn't help but poke fun at how... erm... fresh he looked from the night before.

Toby comes in to the Radio X studio after his overnight Barcelona trip. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see just how Toby got on, despite Barcelona beating Liverpool 3-0.

Drink responsibly everyone!

