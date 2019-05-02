VIDEO: Toby came in from Barcelona looking VERY delicate & Chris Moyles loved it

2 May 2019, 16:22 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 16:30

Toby decided on an impromptu trip to Spain to watch Liverpool F.C. vs Barcelona in the Champions league, and it's fair to say he was a little jolly.

When Toby was given the chance to watch his beloved Liverpool play Barcelona in a Champions League match he jumped at the opportunity.

Sure, he had work the next morning and it was in BARCELONA and he never had a change of clothes or anywhere to stay, but the Radio X DJ wasn't going to let a few minor details get in the way.

So when he flew straight back into London for his shift in the morning, Chris Moyles and the team couldn't help but poke fun at how... erm... fresh he looked from the night before.

Toby comes in to the Radio X studio after his overnight Barcelona trip
Toby comes in to the Radio X studio after his overnight Barcelona trip. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see just how Toby got on, despite Barcelona beating Liverpool 3-0.

Drink responsibly everyone!

Remind yourself of what happened when Pippa tattooed Toby live on-air:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Tom Ogden and Joe Ogden from Blossoms talk Raise The Roof Manchester gig

Blossoms: Raise The Roof Manchester gig is a "no brainer"

Blossoms

Producer Matt gets savage on Chris Moyles and it's hilarious

WATCH: Producer Matt trash talking Chris Moyles is hilarious

Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles
Phil Daniels talks to Chris Moyles about how he featured on Blur's Parklife single

Phil Daniels tells Chris Moyles how he got paid for Blur’s Parklife on 25th anniversary of album’s release

Blur

Pippa Taylor and Liverpool F.C. manager Jurgen clop

VIDEO: Pippa Taylor's Liverpool F.C. & Jurgen Klopp chant is genius

Latest On Radio X

Ian Curtis performing live with Joy Division in the Netherlands in January 1980.

What did Joy Division play at their last gig?

Joy Division

A still of Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary

Liam Gallagher announces As It Was world premiere & live performance at Alexandra Palace

Liam Gallagher

The Stone Roses John Squire and Mani pose with David Beckham at the Kent & Curwen show during London Men's Fashion Week in June 2018

VIDEO: When The Stone Roses dedicated a song to David Beckham...

The Stone Roses

Noel Gallagher 2019

Noel Gallagher's new Black Star Dancing single: listen here

Noel Gallagher

The Stone Roses: Alan 'Reni' Wren, John Squire, Gary 'Mani' Mounfield and Ian Brown.

10 things you didn’t know about The Stone Roses’ classic debut album

The Stone Roses

Robert Smith attends a photo-call for the release of the album Disintegration by The Cure in May 1989 in London, England.

10 things you didn’t know about The Cure’s Disintegration album

The Cure