Mathew Horne: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special table read was "very emosh"

Mathew Horne, who plays Gavin in the much-loved sitcom, told Chris Moyles it was "like bringing the families back together" when they met for their first table read.

Mathew Horne has revealed that the table read for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was "very emosh".

The actor, who plays the titular character in the much-loved series, visited the The Chris Moyles Show, and revealed what happened when the cast got together to read through the script.

"We met up for a table read in June,” he told Chris Moyles.

"It was very emosh. Very emosh, because we’ve all stayed in touch and we’re all friends obviously, but people... you know... we don’t see each other all the time. And getting back together, it was like bringing the families back together, you know.

“And we read it and people laughed and it was amazing, yeah.”

Horne also revealed that he believed the upcoming Christmas special is "the best episode [they've] ever done".

The actor, who's also starred in everything from Bad Education to Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, told Moyles that although the cast were anxious at first, he's very "proud" of the end result.

"We all went into it with a degree of anxiety and trepidation because there is a huge amount of expectation on it," revealed the 41-year-old star.

"So we were quite anxious as to whether we were all going to work together well again and the chemistry was going to be there and it was going to be the Gavin and Stacey of old.

"Then after day one we knew it would, and I’ve seen it now and I’m so proud of it. I think it’s the best episode of the show we’ve ever done."

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Tom Jackson/Press Association Images

Speaking about the longevity of the show, and the fact that it started in 2007, Horne added: “It’s very strange because it’s a ubiquitous show and people love it and that’s wonderful and incredible, but it has sort of defined my career.

"And that’s amazing, but it’s also really shocking to think that when I first started filming it I was 27 and I’m now 41.

“It’s just bizarre... the passing of time."

Horne also told Moyles he wasn't jealous of his co-star James Corden and "wholly" supports his success.

When Moyles asked if he could believe the Carpool Karaoke creator's success story, Horne replied: "It's extraordinary isn't it? He has what's known as the world at his feet."

He added: "I wholly support him. Mercifully, I don't suffer from jealousy and I don't think anybody should compare themselves to anyone else. I think that's the beginning of your emotional downfall".

