Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

The actor, who plays Gavin in the much-loved hit series, has said he "wholly supports" his friend and co-star, who has gone on to Hollywood success.

Mathew Horne has revealed he "doesn't suffer from jealousy" when comes to his co-star James Corden, and he "wholly" supports his success.

The Gavin & Stacey star caught up with Chris Moyles to talk about the show's upcoming Christmas special, and he discussed going out to visit the show's co-creator Corden in L.A next year.

When Moyles asked if he could believe the Carpool Karaoke creator's success story, Horne replied: "It's extraordinary isn't it? He has what's known as the world at his feet."

He added: "I wholly support him. Mercifully, I don't suffer from jealousy and I don't think anybody should compare themselves to anyone else. I think that's the beginning of your emotional downfall".

Designed By Mulberry...Made For Apple - Private View. Picture: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images

Asked if he'd been out to see James Corden in America, Horne replied: "No I haven't been out yet, but I'm going to go out January 'cause I'm not working in January, so I'm going to go out and see him then".

When Moyles quizzed if he'd be in the spare room or the couch, Horne joked: "On a Lilo in his pool," adding: "In one of his pools".

Horne also told Moyles that the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is "the best episode [they've] ever done".

"We all went into it with a degree of anxiety and trepidation because there is a huge amount of expectation on it," revealed the 41-year-old star.

"So we were quite anxious as to whether we were all going to work together well again and the chemistry was going to be there, and it was going to be the Gavin and Stacey of old.

“Then after day one we knew it would, and I’ve seen it now and I’m so proud of it. I think it’s the best episode of the show we’ve ever done.”

