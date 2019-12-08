Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: Date, time, trailers, cast, plot, synopsis, reviews & more

The much-anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is almost here. Find out everything we know about it here including, its cast, start time, plot and more.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is one of the most anticipated TV events this year.

With 10 years since the hit BBC sitcom last aired a festive special, the pressure is on for co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones to make the show as entertaining as ever.

But what can we expect from the return of the hit show on Christmas Day? And what will our favourite characters have been up to after all these years?

Find out everything we know about the one-off show here, including what time it airs, who's returning and who isn't, what will happen and where we expect the characters to be in the show...

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Tom Jackson/Press Association Images

When will the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special air?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day, 25 December 2019 at 8.30pm.

Who in the cast is returning?

Unsurprisingly, the main cast members will return for the show with Mathew Horne and Joanna Page playing the titular Gavin and Stacey.

Co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will reprise their roles as Smithy and Nessa respectively.

Rob Brydon returns as Uncle Bryn, alongside Melanie Walters as Stacey's mum Gwen.

Supporting characters Adrian Scarborough, Julia Davies and Steffan Rhodri will also return as Pete, Dawn and Dave Coaches.

Who isn't returning for the show?

Two actors who definitely won't be making a comeback are Sheridan Smith, who played Smith's daughter Rudi, and Russell Tovey, who played Gavin's mate Budgie.

The 37-year-old actress and James Corden dated for two years from 2007, but when asked if she was returning as her chavtastic character, she told the BBC: "I wish."No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway"

However, it seems like there is no hard feelings from Smith, who gushed to The Sun: "Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas Special.

"I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special."

Similarly, according to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, Tovey revealed: "He just wasn't written back."

He added: "They didn't bring any of the boys back."

Budgie was one of Smithy and Gavin's good pals, who also included Deano (Mathew Baynton), Dirtbox (Andrew Knott), Fingers (Samuel Anderson) and Chinese Alan (Dominic Gaskell).

What will happen in the episode?

BBC bosses have now shared the storyline of what to expect from the the festive special with an official synopis.

It reads: "This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn (Rob Brydon) is cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense.

"Pam (Alison Steadman) would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s (Melanie Walters) house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof."

It continues: "For Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page), parenthood continues to present them with several challenges, their ‘baby’ now being ten. Smithy (James Corden), too, continues to commit to his fatherly role, making the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday to see twelve-year-old Neil the Baby.

"Nessa (Ruth Jones) on the other hand adopts her own brand of Nessa-style mothering whilst Pam, Mick (Larry Lamb) and Gwen have become the epitome of doting grandparents.

"On Christmas Eve, Dawn (Julia Davis) makes a shocking discovery about Pete (Adrian Scarborough) that jeopardises their marriage (again) and a visit to the pub that night is an eye opener in more ways than one."

What are the reactions so far?

Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin's dad Mick, has teased that fans will NOT be disappointed by the upcoming Christmas special.

Speaking to Lorraine, the 71-year-old actor revealed: "There's millions of people out there who are not going to be disappointed. There are some scenes in that I tell you.

"It's going to be a rocking Christmas night."

A review from The Chortle's, Steve Bennet, who happened to attend the preview screening, said this year's Christmas special "gets everything so perfectly right".

If that wasn't high enough praise, Bennett calls it "emotional", "poignant," "witty" and "honest" too.

A few other guests at the preview had kind words about the show.

See their Twitter reactions here, which range from "totally and utterly LUSH," to "tidy" and "an absolute joy".

The #gavinandstacey Christmas special is an absolute joy. What a treat to sit through and laugh out loud. I loves them all I do... pic.twitter.com/3ul84ylZ8l — Nick Cannon (@nickycafc) November 4, 2019

Totally and utterly LUSH. #gavinandstacey xmas special is wonderful. pic.twitter.com/Q5YFFU20as — nicole lampert (@nicolelampert) November 4, 2019

