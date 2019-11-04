Emily Atack opens up about suicide attempt after splitting with boyfriend

Emily Atack at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 in London. Picture: GORC/GC Images/Getty

The Inbetweeners star has revealed how her desperate "cry for help" at 15 after splitting from her boyfriend led her to self harm.

Emily Atack has revealed she tried to commit suicide at the age of 15.

The 29-year-old actress - who is most known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners - has revealed in her new book Are We There Yet? To Indignity... and Beyond! that she downed vodka and then self-harmed after being dumped by a boyfriend.

The I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 runner up old The Mirror's Sunday People newspaper that she felt "out of control" of her own life.

Atack recalled: "I would do drastic things in order to make him get back with me.

"I drank a bottle of vodka and cut my wrists - a cry for help, a cry for attention. I was spiralling. I was too young to cope with my breaking heart and cloudy drunk head."

According to the outlet Emily was saved by medics and woke up to the signs of her self harm.

“I woke up with massive bandages on my wrists and had to hide them from my family,” she said.



Emily Atack's mother, actress and comedian Kate Robbins, was shocked by her daughter's injuries, but Emily struggled to speak to her candidly about her personal troubles.

She said: "My mum would beg me to open up and speak to her but I just couldn't.

"She started to see cuts on my arms and it broke her heart. I'll never forgive myself for harming my body in that way, and to this day I still have no idea why I did that.

"I didn't want to die. I just felt so out of control of everything and it was almost like a 'fuck you to everyone, cos I can do this if I want!' sort of thing. A rebellion, I guess. I saw it like I had no other choice."

If you or anyone you know have been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk