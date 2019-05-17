VIDEO: Elton John & Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man at Rocketman Cannes premiere

The legendary piano man and British actor performed the song at the film festival, where the movie received a five minute standing ovation.

Elton John and Taron Egerton have performed together again at the premiere of Rocketman.

The film, which depicts the life of the musical legend, was debuted at Cannes Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a five minute standing ovation.

At the event, the 72-year-old rocker took to the stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including Rocket Man, with Taron Egerton on vocal duties.

Watch a clip of their performance above.

Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/ Getty

It's not the first time the pair have performed live together, with Egerton showing off his uncanny vocals at Elton John's Oscars' viewing party earlier this year.

Watch them duet on Tiny Dancer below:

According to The Sun, the I'm Still Standing rocker was deeply moved by the film of his life, with reports describing him as weeping as he left the cinema with his husband David Furnish.

Taron Egerton was also incredibly emotional at the response, with a journalist from Variety sharing a video seeing the 29-year-old Kingsman actor in tears.

Watch Taron Egerton talk to Chris Moyles about how he landed the role in the film here:

A brand new song sung by Taron Egerton and Elton John was unveiled this week.

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which was written by Elton John and his long time writing partner Bernie Taupin, was created especially for the upcoming movie and features on the soundtrack Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, which is set for release on 24 May 2019.

Listen to it here:

See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down

- Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again