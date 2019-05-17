VIDEO: Elton John & Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man at Rocketman Cannes premiere
17 May 2019, 14:14 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 15:20
The legendary piano man and British actor performed the song at the film festival, where the movie received a five minute standing ovation.
Elton John and Taron Egerton have performed together again at the premiere of Rocketman.
The film, which depicts the life of the musical legend, was debuted at Cannes Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a five minute standing ovation.
At the event, the 72-year-old rocker took to the stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including Rocket Man, with Taron Egerton on vocal duties.
Watch a clip of their performance above.
READ MORE: Does Taron Egerton sing and play piano in the Rocketman film?
It's not the first time the pair have performed live together, with Egerton showing off his uncanny vocals at Elton John's Oscars' viewing party earlier this year.
Watch them duet on Tiny Dancer below:
According to The Sun, the I'm Still Standing rocker was deeply moved by the film of his life, with reports describing him as weeping as he left the cinema with his husband David Furnish.
Taron Egerton was also incredibly emotional at the response, with a journalist from Variety sharing a video seeing the 29-year-old Kingsman actor in tears.
Taron Egerton is crying at the end of #Rocketman. #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/JdMeuFlZWB— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 16, 2019
Watch Taron Egerton talk to Chris Moyles about how he landed the role in the film here:
READ MORE: Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film and if not, who does?
A brand new song sung by Taron Egerton and Elton John was unveiled this week.
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which was written by Elton John and his long time writing partner Bernie Taupin, was created especially for the upcoming movie and features on the soundtrack Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, which is set for release on 24 May 2019.
Listen to it here:
See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:
1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)
2. I Want Love
3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)
4. Thank You For All Your Loving
5. Border Song
6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude
7. Your Song
8. Amoreena
9. Crocodile Rock
10. Tiny Dancer
11. Take Me To The Pilot
12. Hercules
13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
14. Honky Cat
15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude
16. Rocket Man
17. Bennie and the Jets
18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down
- Interlude
19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
21. I’m Still Standing
22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again