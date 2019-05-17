VIDEO: Elton John & Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man at Rocketman Cannes premiere

17 May 2019, 14:14 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 15:20

The legendary piano man and British actor performed the song at the film festival, where the movie received a five minute standing ovation.

Elton John and Taron Egerton have performed together again at the premiere of Rocketman.

The film, which depicts the life of the musical legend, was debuted at Cannes Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a five minute standing ovation.

At the event, the 72-year-old rocker took to the stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including Rocket Man, with Taron Egerton on vocal duties.

Watch a clip of their performance above.

READ MORE: Does Taron Egerton sing and play piano in the Rocketman film?

Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man Cannes Film Festival
Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/ Getty

It's not the first time the pair have performed live together, with Egerton showing off his uncanny vocals at Elton John's Oscars' viewing party earlier this year.

Watch them duet on Tiny Dancer below:

According to The Sun, the I'm Still Standing rocker was deeply moved by the film of his life, with reports describing him as weeping as he left the cinema with his husband David Furnish.

Taron Egerton was also incredibly emotional at the response, with a journalist from Variety sharing a video seeing the 29-year-old Kingsman actor in tears.

Watch Taron Egerton talk to Chris Moyles about how he landed the role in the film here:

READ MORE: Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film and if not, who does?

A brand new song sung by Taron Egerton and Elton John was unveiled this week.

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which was written by Elton John and his long time writing partner Bernie Taupin, was created especially for the upcoming movie and features on the soundtrack Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, which is set for release on 24 May 2019.

Listen to it here:

See the tracklist for the soundtrack for Rocketman:

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down

- Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Game Of Thrones petition to remake series tops half a million
Elton John and Taron Egerton release original song (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again

Listen to Elton John & Taron Egerton's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again collab for Rocketman soundtrack
Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve

Killing Eve season 2 sees Jodie Comer's Villanelle watch now axed Jeremy Kyle Show
Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary

WATCH: Liam Gallagher takes aim at Noel for Oasis split in As It Was official trailer

Liam Gallagher

Morrissey wears a For Britain badge on The Jimmy Fallon Show

VIDEO: Morrissey sparks controversy wearing For Britain badge at Jimmy Fallon performance

Morrissey

Latest On Radio X

Arcadia's Spider at the 2018 10th anniversary Metamorphoses show

Glastonbury 2019: Arcadia reveal what will replace their Spider

Glastonbury Festival

Noel Gallagher and Bono

Bono’s son to tour with Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher

Soundgarden Performs At The Sleep Country Amphitheater, 2014

Soundgarden announce “immersive” tribute to Chris Cornell

Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro's Balance, Not Symmetry soundtrack: hear the album and watch the film trailer

Biffy Clyro

Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary

Liam Gallagher's second solo album is "gonna blow people away," says As It Was director

Liam Gallagher

The Appiani Family Tomb In The Staglieno Cimitero Monumentale, Genoa

What’s on the cover of Closer by Joy Division?

Joy Division