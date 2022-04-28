Zara Phythian: Who is the Doctor Strange star accused of sex offences?

The Doctor Strange actress and her husband Victor Marke are accused of numerous sexual offences with a 13-year-old child.

Zara Phythian is trending after being accused of sex offences which allegedly involved a 13-year-old girl.

Mr Marke, 59, and Ms Phythian, 36, deny all of the offences.

Find out everything we know about the British actress, who starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel's Doctor Strange.

CONTENT WARNING: THE ARTICLE BELOW DISCUSSES THEMES OF GROOMING AND CHILD SEX OFFENCES

Who is Zara Phythian?

Zara Phynthian is a martial arts champion and teacher and Doctor Strange actor who is accused of numerous sex offences with a 13-year-old.

What has Zara Phythian been accused of?

Zara Phythian has been accused of sex offences alongside her husband Victor Marke, which include having sex with a 13-year-old girl after grooming her. The couple are accused of 14 joint charges of sexual activity with the child (who is now a woman) between the ages of 13-15.

As reported by the BBC: Jurors at Nottingham Crown Court were played a police interview where the woman described details of the alleged sexual offences between 2005 and 2008, when the girl was aged 13-15.

The couple - who were not married at the time - were both martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire and the woman told police she had looked up to Ms Phythian because of her success in her field.

The victim also alleges that Mr Marke threatened to smash her kneecaps if she ever told anyone.

Ms Phythian would have been 20 or 21 years old when the alleged abuse started, and Mr Marke would have been 42 or 43.

Mr Marke has s also accused of four additional charges of indecently assaulting a child, which are in relation to another woman who complained to police.

Who did Zara Phythian play in Doctor Strange?

Zara Phythian played the character Brunette Zealot in Marvel's Doctor Strange. The sorcerer was a former member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts who joined the Zealots in hopes of defeating the Ancient One and bringing forth an inter-dimensional entity called Dormammu to earth.

How old is Zara Phythian?

Zara Phythian is 37 years old and was born on 10th May 1984.

Where is Zara Phythian from?

Zara Phythian hails from Nottinghamshire in the UK.

Who is Zara Phythian's husband Victor Marke?

According to The Sun, Victor Marke is a skilled martial art and Taekwondo coach. He is also a movie producer and director known for the titles Furor: Rage of the Innocent (2008) and The Summer of the Massacre (2006). Marke was also the stuntman in 2015's Landlord: Time to Pay the Rent. He is accused alongside Phythian. Mr Marke has s also accused of four additional charges of indecently assaulting a child, which are in relation to another woman who complained to police.

What else is Zara Phythin in?

Other than Doctor Strange, Zara Phythin has featured in the likes of Tribal Get Out Alive, Transit 17, Street Blood, Dragon Kingdom and Cannibals and Carpet Fitters.

If you are affected by the themes in this story, please reach out to the helplines below:

NSPCC

nspcc.org.uk

Helpline: 0808 800 5000

Childline: 0800 1111

SupportLine

www.supportline.org.uk/

Tel: 01708 765200

Rape Crisis

rapecrisis.org.uk/

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk/understanding-abuse/abusive-relationships/emotional-and-psychological-abuse

Tel: 0808 80 20 200 28

Sexual Abuse Link

Tel: 0808 800 5000 (24 hours, every day)

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393