Dizzee Rascal hailed as "legend" by Celeb Great British Bake Off viewers

24 March 2021, 12:46 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 12:59

By Jenny Mensah

The UK rapper delighted fans with his personality during the celebrity special, which was in aid of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

Dizzee Rascal appeared on Celebrity Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night (23 March) and he was worth his weight in gold.

The UK grime pioneer and the rapper behind hits such as Jus' A Rascal, Fix Up Look Sharp and Dance Wiv Me delighted fans of the popular baking show which called him a "legend" and called for him to have his own show.

Though Dizzee didn't end up winning the competition, with The League of Gentlemen's Reece Shearsmith taking home the crown, you could say he won the hearts of the viewers at home.

Things got off to a great start when judge Paul Hollywood asked the East London rapper if he'd ever baked before, to which he replied: "Nah, but it's just science innit?"

The banter never seemed to end as Dizzee's lack of baking experience, matched with his personality, seemed to produce TV gold.

See some of his best moments and the reactions below...

Dizzee Rascal dubbed legend for his appearance on Celeb Great British Bake Off
Dizzee Rascal dubbed legend for his appearance on Celeb Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/Stand Up 2 Cancer

The word "legend" was used liberally to describe the Bassline Junkie star.

Piers wrote: "5 minutes in and Dizzee Rascal is already a legend."

Paula added: "Just cancel this week’s programme and let Dizzee Rascal win because he’s the legend".

Many were tickled by the fact that Dizzee had never baked or watched the show before, even though he has an MBE, a Mercury Award, a BRIT and several MOBOs to his name.

Izzy wrote: "Dizzee rascal never watched bakeoff?!"

Sara shared: "Very much enjoying nick grimshaw not pronouncing a single 't' in beetroot 😂 plus dizzee rascal never having baked or watched the show. Incredible".

Others called the rapper a joy to watch, with others saying it was just what they needed.

Vicky dubbed his appearance a "joy in many ways".

Rita gushed: "Didn’t know how much I needed to see Dizzee Rascal on Bake off till now."

Chloe addied: "dizzee rascal on bake off is something i never knew i needed".

Most of all, people just decided they "REALLY" liked the Bow musician, with others calling him a delight a pure brilliance.

Some just called for Dizzee to get his own baking show, with some even suggesting a format!

Mrs Cole wrote: "Please give Dizzee Rascal a baking show".

MittenDAmour pitched: "Okay, hear me out - a weekly show where @DizzeeRascal attempts to bake along at home to TV cooking shows. Week one Dizzee attempts Nigella, week two Nadiya etc. @Channel4MAKE IT HAPPEN!"

Dizzee himself, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, reacted to the overwhelming response, writing on Twitter: "That was fun! Big up #GBBO for having me on the show I’m loving all the positive feedback. Love and blessings everyone".

Total hero.

READ MORE: The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and Supergrass for new South Facing Festival

