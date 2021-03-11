The Streets, Dizzee Rascal & Supergrass for new South Facing Festival

The Streets will be one of the acts headlining South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co are among the line-up for the new festival, which will take place at the heritage outdoor venue, Crystal Palace Bowl.

The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and Supergrass are among the acts set to headline a new open-air music festival.

South Facing Festival is a brand new concert series taking over London's Crystal Palace, which will feature 12 headline performances.

The series, which will take place from 5-31 August 2021, will be part of the revival of the heritage venue the Crystal Palace Bowl.

Dizzee Rascal will perform at South Facing Festival, backed by the Outlook Orchestra. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Dizzee Rascal will be set for a very special performance at the event, backed for the first time by the 20-piece drum’n’bass-inclined Outlook Orchestra.

Mike Skinner and co will also be among the acts to top the bill at the festival, no doubt giving their fans a good old knees up.

Also announced as part of the first wave of acts are Supergrass, Max Richter and the English National Opera (ENO) performing a concert of Tosca.

South Facing Festival Director, Marcus Weedon, says: "After what’s been an extremely difficult 12 months for the live music industry, we can’t wait to put on a fantastic series of events that people can really get excited about. Not only do we have some amazing artists who are itching to put on a great show, we also have the privilege of being able to stage the festival at an iconic and important outdoor London venue, which has sadly been dormant in recent years. We’re all working incredibly hard to make sure South Facing is a fitting return to glory for the Crystal Palace Bowl!”

The Director of the Crystal Palace Festival, Noreen Meehan, says: "We are delighted that South Facing Festival is coming to the Crystal Palace Park bowl, a beautiful and historic event space, with such an exciting plan to reactivate it for the 21st century. We are really looking forward to working with South Facing, the festival's promoters, on community focused programming for all to enjoy."

For more news on the event and to sign up for tickets, head to southfacingfestival.com.