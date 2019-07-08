Disney's Mulan live-action remake starring Yifei Liu: cast, trailers, release date & more

A first look at the 2020 remake of Mulan has been released. Watch the trailer and find out more about the Disney live-action film here.

Disney have shared the first trailer of Mulan 2020.

The live action remake, which stars Chinese-born actress Yifei Liu as the titular character, has finally given fans a taste of its stunning visuals.

Watch their first look trailer above.

The film, which will reboot the animated 1998 original, is the next in a long line of children's film's getting the live-action treatment - following the footsteps of Beauty And The Beast, The Jungle Book and forthcoming live action movies The Lion King, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

Find out more about the release of Disney's Mulan here...

A screenshot from the trailer of Mulan 2020. Picture: YouTube/Disney

When is the live action remake of Mulan released?

The trailer for Mulan gives it a release date for Spring 2020, while IMdb cites 27 March 2020

Who stars in Mulan 2020?

The titular character is played by Yifei Liu. She is joined by Jet Li, who plays The Emperor, Donnie Yen, who plays Commander Tung and Jason Scott Lee, who plays Bori Khan.

Yifei Liu stars as Mulan in the live action Disney remake. Picture: YouTube/Disney

Who is Mulan directed by?

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro, who has also helmed The Zookeeper's Wife, McFarland and North Country.

