The Lion King 2019: Cast, trailers, release date & more

Watch the length trailer for the live-action remake of the classic 1994 Disney animated film, and hear Beyoncé speak as Nala for the first time.

The official full length trailer for The Lion King was released in April, and now we've been treated to the first sound of one of its biggest characters.

Beyoncé, who plays Nala in the remake, takes centre stage in this latest clip, with Timon and Pumba also uttering their first words.

The live-action movie, which is produced by Disney and directed by Iron Man film and The Jungle Book helmsman Jon Favreau, also features the likes of Donald Glover as Simba and will see James Earl Jones reprise his role as Mufasa.

The Lion King is set for release on 19 July 2019.

Watch the first teaser trailer for the Lion King below:

This hyper-realistic version appears to stay close to its 1994 original, with the trailer featuring the moment Simba is held up and presented to the animal kingdom.

The film - which is set to be released this summer - also features the voices of Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and John Oliver.

A screen shot from the trailer of The Lion King 2019 remake. Picture: YouTube/ Disney

