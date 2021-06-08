David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddle in unseen Friends reunion photo showing 'last hug of the night'

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

David Schwimmer has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the Friends reunion - saving his "last hug of the night" for Jennifer Aniston.

It comes after the stars, who played on-off couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green for 10 years, revealed during the highly anticipated reunion show that they almost got together in real life during the early days of filming.

Speaking to host James Corden, the two Friends stars admitted they both had feelings for each other before their characters got together on screen.Now, Schwimmer has shared some snaps from the reunion show with his 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

They include a picture with director and executive producer Ben Winston, one from a table read of scripts from some of the big moments during the series, and another of a cast huddle.Plus, a final image of Schwimmer and Aniston together, captioned: "After a very long day, last hug of the night."

During the reunion show, Schwimmer said he had a "major crush on Jen" during the first season of Friends, which she said "was reciprocated".

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," Schwimmer continued. "And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that, but we both…"

They both said it never went any further - although Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, interrupted with a "bulls***", which suggested otherwise.

However, Aniston was insistent, saying the first time they kissed was as Ross and Rachel on screen in Central Perk in season two.

"Honestly," she said. "And I remember saying one time to David, 'it's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

