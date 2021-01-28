Genius reimagines UK sitcoms as if they were set during the pandemic

28 January 2021, 12:27 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 13:38

Lucia Keskin recreates British sitcoms if they were in the pandemic
Lucia Keskin recreates British sitcoms if they were in the pandemic. Picture: Twitter/chiwithac

Lucia Keskin has been praised for presenting her take on everything from The Inbetweeners to Gavin & Stacey with a Covid-themed twist.

A talented comedian has reimagined popular British sitcoms for the age of the coronavirus pandemic, with hilarious consequences.

Lucia Keskin dons an array of wigs and outfits for the spoof, which sees her impersonate much-loved characters from the likes of The Office, Gavin and Stacey and Absolutely Fabulous.

The clip also feature her own version of Nessa from Gavin and Stacey trying to flog a bootleg vaccine on the internet, while Patsy of Ab Fab fame pretends she's too young to be deemed vulnerable.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Office's David Brent is somewhat of a Covid denier but swears he's "immune" to the virus anyway, while Jay from The Inbetweeners boasts he had the virus way before anyone else did.

Keskin has also cleverly given the titles a coronavirus twist, with Gavin and Stay At Home, The Home Office and Absolutely Jabulous.

Watch her impressive take on all your favourite TV shows here:

The video seems to have gone down well online, with many calling it "genius" and "brilliant".

Jacob Rickard called it "a masterpiece".

Abbie McCarthy gave it "5 stars".

Another gushed: "That has made my week! Absolutely brilliant!"

Someone even went as far as calling Lucia a "national treasure".

However, some did suggest her clip could have been even better if the likes of Peep Show or Blackadder were included.

UK sitcoms aren't the only forms of entertainment to get the Keskin treatment, with the comic also sending up British daytime TV.

Genius.

