Genius reimagines UK sitcoms as if they were set during the pandemic

Lucia Keskin recreates British sitcoms if they were in the pandemic. Picture: Twitter/chiwithac

Lucia Keskin has been praised for presenting her take on everything from The Inbetweeners to Gavin & Stacey with a Covid-themed twist.

A talented comedian has reimagined popular British sitcoms for the age of the coronavirus pandemic, with hilarious consequences.

Lucia Keskin dons an array of wigs and outfits for the spoof, which sees her impersonate much-loved characters from the likes of The Office, Gavin and Stacey and Absolutely Fabulous.

The clip also feature her own version of Nessa from Gavin and Stacey trying to flog a bootleg vaccine on the internet, while Patsy of Ab Fab fame pretends she's too young to be deemed vulnerable.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Office's David Brent is somewhat of a Covid denier but swears he's "immune" to the virus anyway, while Jay from The Inbetweeners boasts he had the virus way before anyone else did.

Keskin has also cleverly given the titles a coronavirus twist, with Gavin and Stay At Home, The Home Office and Absolutely Jabulous.

Watch her impressive take on all your favourite TV shows here:

if british sitcoms were set during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pF60iduWas — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) January 26, 2021

The video seems to have gone down well online, with many calling it "genius" and "brilliant".

Jacob Rickard called it "a masterpiece".

what a masterpiece — Jacob Rickard (@producerjacob) January 27, 2021

Abbie McCarthy gave it "5 stars".

5 stars from me — Abbie McCarthy (@AbbieAbbiemac) January 27, 2021

Another gushed: "That has made my week! Absolutely brilliant!"

That has made my week! Absolutely brilliant! — Sophie Wilson (@soph14wilson) January 27, 2021

Someone even went as far as calling Lucia a "national treasure".

A national treasure 💕 — Becky 🇪🇺 (@Becky_Wuu) January 26, 2021

However, some did suggest her clip could have been even better if the likes of Peep Show or Blackadder were included.

What's missing is a version of the end of 'Blackadder Goes Fourth' with him saying 'Good luck everyone' as they run out to the local supermarket.



Or is that too dark? — Rowan A. Crump (@RowanACrump) January 26, 2021

UK sitcoms aren't the only forms of entertainment to get the Keskin treatment, with the comic also sending up British daytime TV.

british daytime TV in under 10 minuteshttps://t.co/GmO8xbdS4K pic.twitter.com/ACz4l0Jf1a — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) March 25, 2020

Genius.

READ MORE: The Inbetweeners creators "can't imagine" not working with the cast again