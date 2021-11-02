Carole Baskin suing Netflix over Tiger King 2

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over footage in Tiger King 2. Picture: Ockenfels /ABC via Getty Images

By Radio X

According to reports, the Baskins believed any footage previously filmed of them was only authorised for the first series of the programme.

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over its upcoming documentary series Tiger King 2.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue and her husband Howard Baskin became famous names after their appearance in the Tiger King documentary series in 2020 as they clashed with Joe Exotic and his rival animal park.

The series was among Netflix’s most popular, thanks in part to its release during the first COVID-19 lockdown, but Carole and Howard have said they want no part in its sequel and don't want previous footage of themselves used either.

According to documents obtained by Deadline, the Baskins believed that the footage previously filmed of them would only be authorised to use in the first series of the programme.

The couple have argued that filmmakers have no right to use any footage leftover from 2020's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness under the deals they signed in 2016 and 2018 and they will be caused "irreparable injury" if it is broadcast.

In a statement, Carol’s husband Howard said: "While we cannot stop Netflix and [production company] Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programming, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretences.

"We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word."

Carol has previously spoken about her unhappiness at the way she was portrayed on the show.

She was particularly unhappy about the focus on the disappearance of her missing first husband Don Lewis and the documentary’s suggestion she was somehow involved, as she’d expected the series to mostly focus on her animal rescue work.

However, despite their efforts, a federal judge has denied the couple their request for a temporary restraining order to stop the programme. The case has now been referred to a further hearing.

Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington ruled: "While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages."

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Tiger King 2 has been shared as well as its release date of 17 November.