WATCH: Russell Brand & more in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off trailer

22 February 2019, 12:05

See the comedian join the likes of Johnny Vegas, Caroline Flack, Rylan Clarke-Neal and more for the Great British Bake Off Channel 4 charity special.

Channel 4 have released their trailer for their Great British Bake Off special for Stand Up To Cancer, which they have revealed will be aired on 5 March this year.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2019 will see the likes of Russell Brand, Caroline Flack, John Richardson and Georgia Toffolo battle it out to be crowned the winner of the celebrity baking competition for a good cause.

Watch the first trailer above, courtesy of Channel 4.

Russell Brand among the stars in Channel 4's The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off
Russell Brand among the stars in Channel 4's The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/ Stand Up To Cancer

Elsewhere in the tasty clip we can see the likes of Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru Murthy compete alongside Big Narstie and Jeremy Paxman as Pru Leith and Paul Hollywood resume their judging duties.

Something tells us the treats won't be as tasty as they usually are...

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig also take on their usual roll as cheerleaders and gag-makers, so it's no doubt set to be a right royal romp!

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will be shown on Tuesday 5 March at 8pm on Channel 4.

