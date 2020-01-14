Billie Eilish for James Bond 007: No Time To Die theme song?

14 January 2020, 11:13 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 12:21

According to reports, the 18-year-old sensation is believed to have met with bosses of the franchise to discuss recording a song.

Billie Eilish is reportedly set to be the youngest artist to record a James Bond theme.

The Bad Guy singer is believed to have met with franchise bosses to discuss recording the iconic song for the upcoming instalment No Time To Die, according to Bond blog MI6-HQ.

Several names have been thrown around for the job, including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and even Sam Smith and Adele, who previously recorded Writing's On The Wall and Skyfall for 2015's Spectre film and 2012's Skyfall respectively.

READ MORE: Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan backs idea of female 007

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has previously thrown himself into the hat for the Bond theme.

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he'd be happy to record the soundtrack for Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy.

Speaking of the forthcoming film, which is entitled No Time To Die, Gallagher joked: "The new James Bond one, it's all about dying innit."Die not next week, can't be arsed dying today, might die fucking next month, there's a lot of death going on.

"But you know they can give us a call, why not."

READ MORE: Rami Malek inspired by Freddie Mercury in James Bond 007: No Time To Die role

