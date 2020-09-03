Bill Bailey reveals touching reason he's doing Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey performs on stage at The Kew Music concert. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

The award-winning comedian might be an unlikely addition to the Strictly family, but he has revealed that his late mother "would have loved it".

Bill Bailey has signed up to Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and multi-instrumentalist is one of the latest in a list of stars to be announced for the BBC celebrity dancing competition, which has been revealing its 2020 line-up all week.

While the Black Books actor has been trending on Twitter for being an unlikely addition to the Strictly 2020 cast, the award-winning comedian has revealed the touching reason why he signed up.

Speaking to the BBC, he revealed: "My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

VIDEO: Bill Bailey reveals if they'll ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion

The star joked: "I’m not Lord of the Dance. More sort of Caretaker of the Dance, going to be quite a challenge… that’s what this is all about!"

This latest news comes after Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams was confirmed to be the first ever celeb to dance with a same sex partner on the show.

Also among the star-studded group are Max George (formerly of The Wanted) and GMB’s Ranvir Singh and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Watch Bill Bailey talk to Radio X about his absolutely mortifying worst gig: