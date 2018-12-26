VIDEO: Bill Bailey reveals if there'll be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion

The comedian told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the chances of the hit comedy panel show being revived.

Bill Bailey has revealed whether he thinks there will ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion.

The musical comedian and actor - who's currently on stage at London's Wyndham Theatre for his Larks In Transit show - spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about his residency, his new DVD and some of his career highlights so far.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if there's ever a chance of reuniting for Never Mind The Buzzcocks - the quiz show in which he featured with the likes of Phil Jupitus, Simon Amstell and Mark Lamarr - he replied: "I don't know.

"You know, nearly we were all in the same place. Me, Mark (Lamarr) and Phil (Jupitus), and we thought 'Oh we nearly had a sort of weird reunion."

He added: "I don't know. I work a lot with Mark Lamarr and we write together and we often sit around and reminisce about Buzzcocks and what a laugh it was.

"So I don't know, but if it happens I'll let you know."

Watch our video above.

Bill Bailey reveals if there'll ever be a Never Mind The Buzzcocks reunion. Picture: Radio X

Bailey also recalled the iconic moment Preston from The Ordinary Boys stormed off the show.

Asked about his most greatest moment on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Bailey replied: "There were many. When Preston walked out, it was a bit of a strange moment..."

He added: "I think the thing was Simon Amstell had been sort of goading him and Preston he was a nice lad.

"He'd been on the show before, and he was kind of just a guy in band you know from The Ordinary Boys, which was fine."

Watch the moment it all unfolded here:

The QI star continued: "He was kind of down to earth and then it all got a little bit starry, like 'Well you can't talk to me like that'.

"So when he walked off, I knew he'd walked off for real. And everyone else was like 'Nah, this is a stunt'. No, no he'd gone."

Talking about their decision to replace the Boys Will Be Boys singer with a random member of the crowd, he added: "I just thought, 'We can't do this show with an empty seat,' so I just thought 'We need someone who looks like him.'

"So I took the decision to get someone out of the audience..."

Get the full story of Preston's flounce off set during Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Bill Bailey at Comic Aid Comedy Night in 2005. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Bill Bailey's Limboland DVD is available on DVD and digital download now.

Find out more about Bill Bailey's West End Theatre Residency and his tour extension here