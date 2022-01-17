Bez skates to Happy Mondays while wearing a melon helmet on Dancing on Ice

Bez dances to Step On in Dancing On Ice. Picture: 1. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images 2. ITV's Dancing On Ice

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays legend skated to their Step On song on the first episode of the ITV celebrity skating competition.

Bez made his debut appearance on Dancing On Ice this Sunday (16th January) and delighted fans by dancing to an iconic Happy Mondays track.

The Madchester legend performed to one of his band's biggest hits, Step On, with his partner Angela Egan while wearing a watermelon helmet to reflect the song's famous line 'You're twistin' my melon man'.

The theme was extended through to the set design with Bez being lowered down on a pair of maracas and being accompanied by dancing melons, while his bandmate Shaun Ryder supported him in the crowd.

Watch the maraca shaker in action below:

Despite his lack of natural skating ability, were delighted with Bez's appearance with many coming out in support of him during the show.

His Happy Mondays bandmate Rowetta led the support from home.

Actor Will Mellor wrote: "Watching @dancingonice just for Bez!! Go on lad!!"

And members of the public agreed. Huw wrote: "Finally some Sunday night content to rival the Heartbeat days".

Finally some Sunday night content to rival the Heartbeat days 🍉 #DancingOnIce #Bez pic.twitter.com/5GIMi4mTmM — Huw Bates (@Huwbertbates) January 16, 2022

Lou wrote: "Watching #Bez on #dancingonice has truly been the best thing to happen in 2022 so far"

Watching #Bez on #dancingonice has truly been the best thing to happen in 2022 so far pic.twitter.com/9co8yR5Lsw — Lou Brooks ❄️ (@louisebrooks99) January 16, 2022

The 57-year-old told The Mirror why he won't be falling for the show's love curse because he only has eyes for fiancée Firouzeh Razavi and he's lost his younger libido.

The told The Mirror: “At 57, I’ve lost the libido where you want to shag everyone in the room. It’s a good thing… Firou’s got me at my best.

"I couldn’t be bothered with all the drama, I’m definitely getting older."

He added: "All men are lotharios until a certain age, but I think everybody is quite well behaved on this show.”

Bez competes in the show with the likes of reugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Paul Gascoigne's son dancer Regan Gascoigne, The Vamps Connor Ball, Love Island star Liberty Poole and more.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays from 6.30pm on ITV.

