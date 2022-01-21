Are Beaux and Harry from Too Hot To Handle 3 still together?

By Jenny Mensah

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson were our favourite loved-up couple from the third season of Too Hot To Handle, but are they still together?

Too Hot To Handle hasn't even been out a full week, but reality TV fans have already been charmed by the relationship between Beau Raymond and Harry Johnson.

The pair are both loved up and lovable on the show, but are they still together?

*** SPOILERS BELOW ***

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond on Too Hot To Handle 3. Picture: Netflix

Are Beaux and Harry from Too Hot To Handle still together?

It's not confirmed whether the pair are still together after forming a strong bond during the show. However, talking to the Express, they both hinted things were positive.

Asked if they were still dating, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."

Beaux was a lot less tight-lipped, however and strongly hinted she was very happy.

Who is Beaux Raymond and what's her Instagram?

Beaux is 24 year old Londoner who lives in Kent. She was a legal secretary at the start of the show, but something tells us she might not be anymore.

You can find Beaux on Instagram at instagram.com/_beauxraymond where she shares photos of her glam lifestyle on rooftops and in luxury cars.

Taking to Instagram, with a hot new snap, she wrote: "Overwhelmed by all the love and support I have received over the last few days - means so much, thank you to each and every one of you

"The best way to predict the future is to create it".

Who is Harry Johnson and what is his Instagram?

Harry is a 29-year-old Tree Surgeon from Middlesborough. His Instagram is at @harryjohnson92, where he shares his world including his impressive modelling photos.

***DON'T SCROLL DOWN IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW THE WINNER OF TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 3***

Harry and Beau were inseparable on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Harry and Beaux won Too Hot To Handle season 3 as a couple, taking an equal share of the $90,000 prize. The pair walked out of the show having found love and taking home $45,000 each. Not too shabby!

They were pit against Nathan - a model from Cape Town, South Africa and Georgia - a student midwife from Australia.

