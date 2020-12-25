You've been playing Monopoly wrong your WHOLE life...

A YouTuber has discovered we're doing loads of things wrong that makes the game last longer.

While the Christmas season is the perfect time to bond over a board game, nothing quite kicks off a family feud like a game of Monopoly.

But, according to one YouTuber, we could probably cut all the aggro in half if we just played the damn game correctly.

Today I Found Out has done some research and found that most people don't follow the Monopoly rules correctly, which means it ends up being about twice as long.

Here's what they discovered:

Not only does the wise sage note that we don't have to go around the board once before buying property, but he notes that when we land on Free Parking, it does absolutely nothing.

Crucially comes the revelation that if a player lands on a property but doesn't want to buy it, all other players are then given the chance to bid on it at auction.

According to the myth-buster, Hasbro - the game's publisher - commissioned a study which found 60% of respondents had never read the rules. The game company found an extra 30% admitted to completely making up their own.

Remember guys, it's just a game, so don't take it too seriously.