Wiley speaks out after antisemitic remarks: "I'm not racist"

Wiley has apologised for generalising about all Jews. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The grime rapper has apologised "for generalising" and for directing his comments to all Jewish people.

Wiley has insisted he's not racist and has apologised for his antisemitic comments.

The grime rapper has been banned from Twitter after he compared Jewish people to the Ku Klux Klan in a Twitter tirade last week.

He told Sky News: "I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in. My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as antisemitic."

Wiley - who was dropped by his management over his anti-semitic tweets - admits he should have kept things between him and his manager.

He said: "I'm not racist, you know. I'm a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that."

And asked if he thought his comments were antisemitic, he added: "My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people."

Wiley's account on Twitter has been permanently banned on the basis of its hateful conduct policy.

The social media platform said in a statement: "Let us be clear: hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service and we strongly condemn antisemitism. We are sorry we did not move faster and are continuing to assess the situation internally. We deeply respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and online safety advocates, and we will continue to work closely with government, NGOs, civil society partners and our industry peers to tackle antisemitism on Twitter."

Wiley's manager John Woolf said at the time that A-List Management had "cut all ties" with the rapper.

Woolf, who is Jewish, said: "To be very clear here. I do not support or condone what Wiley has said today online in any way shape or form. I am a proud Jewish man and I am deeply shocked and saddened but what he has chosen to say. I am speaking to key figures in my community in light of today's tweets. This behaviour and hateful speech is not acceptable to me."

