Billie Eilish 2020 UK gigs, dates, support, setlist & more

After releasing her Bond song, No Time To Die, the singer-songwriter's name is on everyone's lips. Find out where she's playing live this year.

Billie Eilish has made history by becoming the youngest ever artist to write and record a Bond theme song.

The 18-year-old singer songwriter's achievement, which follows five GRAMMY award wins, has made her household name practically overnight.

Listen to the full audio for Billie Eilish's Bond theme No Time To Die, here:

It's fair to say that we'll be seeing much more of Billie in 2020, but where can we see the Bad Guy singer on tour? Find out here...

Where can I see Billie Eilish in the UK & Europe in 2020?

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily, she said: “I’m so excited, I'm actually looking forward to touring, for once in my life. I'm really excited, we leave in March, which is, like, two seconds away. I realised yesterday, I'm excited, I'm, like, so ready to get back to it, like, you don't even know."

Billie Eilish is embarking on North American and South American dates throughout from May to June this year at various music festivals.

See her full global tour dates here.

However, this month will see Billie head to this side of the pond for a special performance at the 2020 BRITs Awards, where she is confirmed to play the theme song.

She'll then return in July to play sold out dates in Manchester, Birmingham and a whopping four nights at The O2, London.

See Billie Eilish's 2020 UK dates here:

18 February 2020 - The O2, London (The 2020 BRIT Awards)

21 July - Manchester Arena, Manchester - SOLD OUT

22 July - Manchester Arena, Manchester - SOLD OUT

24 July - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

26 July - The O2, London - SOLD OUT

27 July - The O2, London - SOLD OUT

29 July - The O2, London - SOLD OUT

30 July - The O2, London - SOLD OUT

Billie Eilish at the Oscars Vanity Fair party. Picture: Getty

Who will support her?

It's not yet clear who will provide support on Billie's UK dates.

What will the setlist be?

So far, Billie has only released one album in her When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, but her fans have plenty of other music and favourites to choose from.

Hopefully fans could expect to hear a blend of her album tracks with fan favourites and her new Bond song.

See a setlist from her recent gig at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas in October 2019:

1. bad guy

2. my strange addiction

3. you should see me in a crown

4. idontwannabeyouanymore

5. COPYCAT

6. WHEN I WAS OLDER

7. wish you were gay



8. xanny



9. all the good girls go to hell



10. ilomilo



11. bellyache



12. ocean eyes



13. when the party's over



14. bury a friend



exit music: goodbye

