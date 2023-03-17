Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys and Liam & Noel Gallagher among the stars nominated for the Global Awards 2023

The Global Awards 2023 will be announced on Friday 31st March. Will Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Wet Leg or Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds triumph? Picture: Press

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned winners of The Global Awards on 31st March.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has today revealed the shortlists for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.

The awards feature 12 categories including, Best Indie Act, Best Group and Best Podcast.

The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

British superstar Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.

Leading the nominations in the 2023 Global Awards are Harry Styles and Aitch. Picture: Press

The Best Indie Act category includes established bands like Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers, plus relatively new artists such as Sam Fender and Wet Leg.

Liam and Noel Gallagher go head to head in the Best Male category, which also includes Harry Styles, Stormzy and Sam Fender.

Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Lizzo, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE and Tom Grennan.

Also nominated in this year's Global Awards are Anne-Marie and Lizzo. Picture: Press

Shortlisted podcasts include That Peter Crouch Podcast, The Wittering Whitehalls with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Best Podcast is also a category in this year's Global Awards. Picture: Press

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”

The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)