Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys and Liam & Noel Gallagher among the stars nominated for the Global Awards 2023
17 March 2023, 06:59
The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned winners of The Global Awards on 31st March.
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has today revealed the shortlists for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.
The awards feature 12 categories including, Best Indie Act, Best Group and Best Podcast.
The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.
Find out more about Global Player here
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
British superstar Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.
The Best Indie Act category includes established bands like Arctic Monkeys and Red Hot Chili Peppers, plus relatively new artists such as Sam Fender and Wet Leg.
Liam and Noel Gallagher go head to head in the Best Male category, which also includes Harry Styles, Stormzy and Sam Fender.
Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Lizzo, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE and Tom Grennan.
Shortlisted podcasts include That Peter Crouch Podcast, The Wittering Whitehalls with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”
The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES
(categories judged by industry panel)
-
BEST INDIE ACT
- Arctic Monkeys
- Blink-182
- Florence + The Machine
- Kasabian
- Liam Gallagher
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
-
BEST GROUP
- Arctic Monkeys
- D-Block Europe
- Coldplay
- Florence + The Machine
- Muse
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Wet Leg
-
BEST BRTISH ACT
- Aitch
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Harry Styles
- Joel Corry
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mimi Webb
- Raye
- Sam Fender
- Sam Smith
- Stormzy
- Tom Grennan
-
BEST MALE
- Aitch
- Calvin Harris
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- KSI
- Lewis Capaldi
- Liam Gallagher
- Sam Fender
- Stormzy
- Tom Grennan
-
BEST FEMALE
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Meghan Trainor
- Mimi Webb
- Pink
- Raye
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
-
RISING STAR
- Bru-C
- FLO
- JVKE
- LF System
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
-
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
- Abel Selaocoe
- Alison Balsom
- Isata Kanneh-Mason
- Lang Lang
- Ludovico Einaudi
- Nicola Benedetti
- Sheku Kanneh-Mason
-
MASS APPEAL
- Beyoncé
- Coldplay
- Elton John
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Pink
-
BEST SONG
- Aitch - Baby (featuring Ashanti)
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran - Preu
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Mimi Webb - House On Fire
- Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
- Sam Smith - Unholy (featuring Kim Petras)
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
-
BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
- Ch!pz - 1001 Arabian Nights
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Joji - Glimpse Of Us
- JVKE - Golden Hour
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miguel - Sure Thing
- Nicky Youre, Dazy - Sunroof
- Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
- Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- SZA - Kill Bill
-
BEST HIP HOP OR RNB
- Aitch
- Arrdee
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Dave Doja Cat
- Drake
- Fireboy DML
- FLO
- Raye
- Stormzy
-
BEST DANCE ACT
- Bru-C
- Clementine Douglas
- David Guetta
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again..
- LF System
- Luude
- PinkPantheress
- The Blessed Madonna
- Tiësto
-
BEST PODCAST
- My Therapist Ghosted Me
- That Peter Crouch Podcast
- The News Agents
- The Rest Is Politics
- The Wittering Whitehalls
-
MOST PLAYED SONG
Awarded to the artist responsible to the most played song on Global's stations in 2022.