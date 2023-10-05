Sea Girls on burnout, Weekends and Workdays single and their new album

Sea Girls have spoken about their new material. Picture: Blacksocks

By Jenny Mensah

Henry Camamile and Rory Young spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the inspiration behind their latest single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sea Girls have revealed their Weekends and Workdays single came about as a result of feeling burnout.

The London based band - comprised of Henry Camamile (vocals, guitar), Rory Young (lead guitar), Andrew Dawson (bass), and Oli Khan (drums) - shared their energetic new single last month and this week spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about its inspiration.

Sea Girls talk Weekends and Workdays single

Asked about the track, frontman Henry revealed: "[It's] Probably one of the first ones we started writing since the last album and I just kinda sat down and I think writing all the previous albums, I think I burnt out."

"I didn't realise it and I just started writing. I just wanted something with pace and energy and I think I just started writing about burning out in the modern age and I wrote a song about how it would be good to have someone that says, you know, maybe take a weekend, do you know what I mean?"

Watch the official video for Weekends and Workdays below:

Sea Girls - Weekends and Workdays (Official Music Video)

Lead guitarist Rory added: "It's like you've got that second wind and you've got that lust for life again."

"I've been genuinely enjoying making music so much," said Henry. "What we're recording at the moment, it's felt different and I've been aware of what's happened in the past."

Sea Girls' Rory Young and Henry Camamile with Radio X's Dan O'Connell. Picture: Radio X

Quizzed when in 2024 we can expect to see their third studio album, he replied: "I don't know. We've got it ready for it and that's all really. We just know it's going to come out then.

"We're gonna have it ready for it, shall I say. We're doing it."

"Yes," Rory interjected. "And the big singles are marking the way."

The band's forthcoming album will follow 2015's Open Up Your Head and 2022's Homesick.