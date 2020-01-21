WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's in emotional interview

21 January 2020, 14:01 | Updated: 21 January 2020, 14:16

The Black Sabbath legend has revealed his private health battle, saying he is on a "whole host" of medication to treat his nerve pain.

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

In an emotional interview with his wife Sharon, the Black Sabbath rocker told Robin Roberts about his condition, revealing he wanted to "own up" to his condition for the sake of his fans.

Talking about a recent fall he had, Ozzy said: "It has been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show on New Year's outside the Forum and I had a bad fall".

The Paranoid singer continued: "I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I find out I had a..."

His wife and manager Sharon finished: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's."

Watch the Good Morning America interview here:

Ozzy - who also known as The Prince of Darkness continued: "A year ago I was in a terrible state.  I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. 

"I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem."

The rock couple added that they will be travelling to Switzerland, as they have exhausted all their medical options in the US.

A tearful Sharon said: "We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," with Ozzy adding: "We're lucky we can afford to do that.".

The rocker said he was relieved at sharing the news, telling Robin Roberts: "To hide something is hard - you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses. 

"I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's..."

He added: "I just can't wait to get well and get on the road again that's whats killing me. I need it you know- that's my drug. 

"I ain't going anywhere yet."

Latest Videos

Aerosmith's Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry

Why were Aerosmith sued by their founding drummer Joey Kramer ahead of the GRAMMYs?
Sam and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Chris Moyles makes Sam take the Quiz Stupid Sam quiz

The Chris Moyles Show

Chris rants about Big Ben's bong

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about the Big Ben bong

The Chris Moyles Show

Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford

WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Queen's Brian May attends the press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at Conrad Hotel on January 16, 2020 in Seoul

Brian May shares emotional response to seeing 'live' skewered prawns in Japan during Veganuary journey

Queen

Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at Live Aid, July 1985

How I Want To Break Free became Queen’s most controversial song

Queen

Courteeners' Liam Fray and DMA's

Courteeners' Liam Fray says solo "dance record" with DMA'S is "in the pipeline"

Courteeners

Slash performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020

Slash: Guns N' Roses are "not really sure" how to release their new music

Guns N' Roses

Stereophonics 2019

Stereophonics to perform at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk
Radiohead - The Bends album cover

10 amazing tracks that ended 10 classic albums

Features