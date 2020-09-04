WATCH: Declan McKenna talks through his Zeros album track by track

4 September 2020, 23:00

See the Beautiful Faces singer discuss his second studio album, which was released on Friday 4 September.

Declan McKenna's second studio album Zeros was released this Friday (4 September) and it hasn't disappointed.

The Enfield singer-songwriter who won Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition in 2015 has come a long way, first releasing his debut album What Do You Think Abut The Car? in 2017 - which featured his indie earworm Brazil - and then unleashing its impressive follow-up.

This week, he joined Radio X's John Kennedy to talk about his latest effort, which includes singles in the likes of Beautiful Faces, The Key to Life on Earth and Daniel, You're Still A Child.

Watch him talk through his Zeros album in our X-Posure track by track above.

Listen to the show via the Global Player, the official Radio X app

Declan McKenna talks through his Zeros album in an X-Posure track by track with John Kennedy
Declan McKenna talks through his Zeros album in an X-Posure track by track with John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

See the tracklist for Declan McKenna's Zeros here:

1. You Better Believe!!!

2. Be an Astronaut

3. The Key to Life on Earth

4. Beautiful Faces

5. Daniel, You're Still a Child

6. Emily

7. Twice Your Size

8. Rapture

9. Sagittarius A*

10. Eventually, Darling

Latest On Radio X

Richard Ashcroft plays Finsbury Park in 2018

Richard Ashcroft fears lack of gigs will affect mental health

Richard Ashcroft

Noel Gallagher in 2018 and the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover

Noel Gallagher asks Oasis fans for What's The Story questions

Oasis

Decklan McKenna sings Eels Jeannie's Diary for Radio X's Phone Covers

WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

Kurt Cobain, Alex Turner, Florence Welch and Liam Gallagher

20 of the best acoustic versions of of rock songs

Features

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl finally completes drum-off with Nandi Bushell

Why Dave Grohl was lucky to drum with Nandi Bushell: Watch her biggest covers

Foo Fighters

The White Stripes Elephant album

QUIZ: You're a White Stripes mega fan if you know 100% of these lyrics

Quizzes

Latest Videos

Daniel Craig in the new James Bond 007: No Time To Die trailer

James Bond 007: No Time To Die - latest trailer, cast, plot, release date & more
Chris Moyles finds out where he's taking the Prize Dump On Your Doorstep

WATCH: Chris Moyles finds out where he's driving the Prize Dump!
The Coral in session at Radio X

The Coral performing Dreaming Of You is pure nostalgia

Liam Fray live at Gorilla August 2019

WATCH: Liam Fray mashes up Pulp with Courteeners

Courteeners