War Child to reissue classic HELP album for 25th anniversary

Noel Gallagher, Paul McCartney and Paul Weller recording for the HELP album, September 1995. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The compilation features Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller, plus The Stone Roses, Manic Street Preachers, Blur, Oasis and more.

War Child will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their HELP album by re-releasing the classic charity compilation next month.

The album - which was released in 1995 in response to the humanitarian crisis started by the Bosnian War - was put together in just 24 hours and features tracks by Oasis And Friends, The Stone Roses, Radiohead, The Boo Radleys, Orbital, Portishead, Massive Attack, Suede, The Charlatans vs. The Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers and Blur.

There was also a cover of The Beatles' Come Together by The Smokin' Mojo Filters - who comprised Paul McCartney, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher. The album raised over £125 million to aid the Bosnian crisis.

The War Child HELP album from 1995. Picture: Press

HELP will be reissued on 9 September, 25 years to the day since it was first released and will be available on vinyl in a limited edition run of just 2,020 copies. The original artwork by John Squire of The Stone Roses will be used on the sleeve.

The album will also be available on digital and streaming platforms for the first time ever.

This reissue includes unseen photos by photographer Lawrence Watson of the recording session with Paul McCartney, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher at Abbey Road in September 1995.

The album will raise funds War Child's work responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.