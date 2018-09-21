VIDEO: Chris Cornell Posthumous Boxset To Be Released

Hear the late grunge icon's previously unreleased When Bad Does Good track, in a newly shared lyric video.

The estate of Chris Cornell has announced a new boxset celebrating the late grunge icon's career.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017, aged 52, shocking people across the entertainment world.

Now fans can celebrate the legacy of the musical icon with a 17-track self-titled album, Chris Cornell, and a 64-track limited-edition deluxe box set, which includes 11 previously unreleased tracks.

Watch the lyric video for one such track, When Bad Does Good, above.

See the artwork for the boxset here:

Chris Cornell boxset artwork. Picture: Press

The first release since his passing in 2017, the album will be released by Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate through UMe.

“Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” says Vicky.

“I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him - the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”

Chris Cornell. Picture: Press

Hear the late icon duet with his daughter on a cover of Nothing Compares 2 U: