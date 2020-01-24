VIDEO: Billie Eilish reveals she considered taking her own life in 2018

Billie Eilish at Spotify Hosts Best New Artist Party 2020. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

The Bad Guy singer told Gayle King in a special pre-GRAMMYs interview how she had "no joy left" in her life.

Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggle with mental health and revealed she thought about taking her own life in 2018.

Speaking to Gayle King ahead of the GRAMMYs this weekend, where she is nominated for six gongs, the 18-year-old singer recalled: "I was so unhappy and I was so like, joyless."

She added: "I don’t want to be too dark, but I genuinely didn’t think I’d make it to 17".

When King asked of she ever thought of doing something to herself, she responded: "Yeah," adding: "I think about this one time I was in Berlin, and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was a window right there, and I, like… God, I remember crying because I was thinking about how …the way that I was gonna die was that I was gonna do it."

"I didn't ever think I would be happy again. Ever," @BillieEilish said about 2018. Now, the 6-time GRAMMY nominated artist makes it a point to be a source of support for fans who are struggling themselves.



See more TONIGHT during "The @GayleKing Grammy Special" on @CBS @ 10p ET pic.twitter.com/j26766pWJC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 23, 2020

Eilish revealed that she eventually told her mother about her problems, who began declining opportunities and slowing down her schedule.

Speaking about what she says to her fans who are struggling, the When The Party's Over singer said: "I just grab them by the shoulders and I'm like 'Please take care of yourself, and be good to yourself, and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself further than [...] and you can't take it back."

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards takes place on Sunday 26 January.

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.