Elton John, Paul McCartney Lead Tributes For Aretha Franklin

16 August 2018, 17:28

Aretha Franklin in 1968
Aretha Franklin in 1968. Picture: Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Stars from across the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, who has sadly passed away at age 76.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Aretha Franklin, who has died at age 76.

The Queen of Soul - whose iconic voice is famous for gracing the likes of Respect, Say A Little Prayer, Think and Natural Woman - has passed away after losing her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday at 9.50am local time in her home in Detroit, Michigan. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her family said in a statement: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Aretha Franklin gave her last performance at a gala in November 2017 in New York held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year celebrations in November 2017
Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year celebrations in November 2017. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elton John said of the news: "Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists ... The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen."

See more tributes from the likes of of Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, Florence Welch, Nile Rodgers and Barack Obama.

