Elton John, Paul McCartney Lead Tributes For Aretha Franklin

Stars from across the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, who has sadly passed away at age 76.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Aretha Franklin, who has died at age 76.

The Queen of Soul - whose iconic voice is famous for gracing the likes of Respect, Say A Little Prayer, Think and Natural Woman - has passed away after losing her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday at 9.50am local time in her home in Detroit, Michigan. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her family said in a statement: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Aretha Franklin gave her last performance at a gala in November 2017 in New York held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year celebrations in November 2017. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elton John said of the news: "Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists ... The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen."

See more tributes from the likes of of Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, Florence Welch, Nile Rodgers and Barack Obama.

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church. pic.twitter.com/GMCzQRkahc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 16, 2018

Here’s to the greatest voice of all ♥️ Thank you, Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/bzkwfWFWWl — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty @ArethaFranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #Queen of Soul — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018

The legendary Aretha Franklin dies on the same day Elvis Presley passed. Ms. Franklin gave joy to millions by using her talent to the fullest. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 16, 2018

She made millions feel like natural women, and she earned our everlasting Respect with each performance. May Aretha Franklin’s voice ring now throughout the heavens. She truly was the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, o great one. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin This queen of soul has been musically part of my entire life with some amazing music a wonderful lady. pic.twitter.com/OZyr8K1PjC — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace beautiful Aretha. Xxxx — Lianne La Havas (@liannelahavas) August 16, 2018

No one like her. So important to music, culture, civil rights. THE QUEEN OF SOUL. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

Aretha. Thankyou for blessing us with your greatness.💔 — Garbage (@garbage) August 16, 2018

