Toby Tarrant pays tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

Watch Toby's tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer, who sadly passed away aged 50.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, who has sadly died at the age of 50 on Saturday 26th March.

Over the weekend, Radio X paid tribute to the drummer by sharing your heartfelt messages and celebrating his life with special programming.

Now, as we kick off a new week and the news continues to set in, Toby Tarrant shares his recollections of the rock star.

Watch him talk about the talented drummer our video above.

