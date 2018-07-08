Three Lions Is Official Vodafone Big Top 40 Number 1

Baddiiel, Skinner and The Lightning seeds score top place following England win.

Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds is the brand new number one on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40.

Marvin Humes, who hosts the UK’s biggest chart show, revealed that Three Lions has knocked Clean Bandit’s Solo (featuring Demi Lovato) off the top spot tonight (Sunday 8th July), twenty-two years after its original release.

The football anthem climbed 32 places to the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 following England’s 2-0 win against Sweden.

Marvin Humes, presenter of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, said: “What an incredible day! It’s only right that ‘Three Lions’ is number one on the chart. Our boys in Russia are doing us so proud. The nation has come together and hopefully this is only the beginning of the celebrations!”

For more on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, see www.bigtop40.com.