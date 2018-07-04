Three Lions Reaches All Time Streaming High

The vintage England World Cup song was streamed over 450,000 times on Spotify on the day of England's match against Colombia.

Baddiel & Skinner and The Lightning Seeds' Three Lions has reached an all time streaming high this week, according to Spotify.

The music streaming service took to Twitter today to announce the song was played over 450,000 times through their platform on the day of England's victory against Colombia on Tuesday (4 July), which saw them make a historic World Cup win on penalties.

It's coming home.

Streams for #ThreeLions reached an all-time high yesterday ⬆ pic.twitter.com/PittLWoE5r — Spotify UK (@SpotifyUK) July 4, 2018

And just in case you're wondering whether it was the 1996 original or Three Lions 98 we're all listening to, Spotify confirmed that they combined the streams of both versions of the anthem.

Baddiel & Skinner proved that time hasn't changed much after sharing a snap of themselves celebrating England's win after watching the match together.

It’s just about still coming home. pic.twitter.com/NCwuVW9aCi — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 3, 2018

And if that doesn't make them estatic, than ther royalties will as Three Lions also momentarily topped the iTunes chart, while its '98 release was in the Top 10!

Extra good times in the @Baddiel , @FrankOnTheRadio & @IanZBroudie households. Number 1 & Number 10 in the iTunes chart. pic.twitter.com/OF6u6MZRyw — Georgie Wonders (@GeorgieWonders) July 4, 2018

They aren't the only famous faces thrilled about England's win, with Ross Kemp taking to Twitter to make an emotional reaction video.

Watch it here:

And members of the public are pretty thrilled about England's World Cup hopes, with It's Coming Home Memes taking over Twitter.

See some of the best here:

I wonder if the Post Office will take this recorded delivery?#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/iakOHGB9oT — GAME Telford (@GAMETelford) July 4, 2018

Even we got in on the action!