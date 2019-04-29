The Struts: 2019 UK tour dates announced

Dave Grohl’s favourite support act will return in October for more UK shows.

The Struts have announced a European headline tour in October, including eight UK dates.

The Derby band will kick off their latest run of shows in Manchester on 11 October, plus there will be a date at London’s O2 Forum.

The announcement follows the band’s sold-out UK tour in February - it follows the release of their second album YOUNG&DANGEROUS in October last year. Singer Luke Spiller said: "It's going to be a collection of shows that will no doubt be our greatest yet.”

The Struts, 2019. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

Dave Grohl recently told Radio X that The Struts were the best opening band they’d ever had on a US date.

“That kid Luke, it’s unbelievable,” said Grohl. “He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”

The band have since supported The Rolling Stones, The Who and Guns N’ Roses.

The Struts UK tour dates October 2019

11 October – Manchester, Academy

12 October – Edinburgh, Liquid Room

13 October – Sheffield, Leadmill

15 October – Norwich, UEA

16 October – London, O2 Forum

17 October - Cardiff, Great Hall

19 October - Leicester, O2 Academy

20 October - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 3 May. See www.thestruts.com for details.