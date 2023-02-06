The Streets to play huge show in Cardiff this summer

Mike Skinner onstage with The Streets in 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Mike Skinner and co will be appearing as part of The Bay Series in September. Find out how to get hold of tickets here.

The Streets are to play a massive show at Cardiff Bay later this year.

Mike Skinner's crew will perform as part of The Bay Series at Alexandra Head on Thursday 7th September 2023.

Support will come from Mercury Prize and MOBO Awards nominee Kojey Radical, Manchester's Zed Bias and singer-songwriter Emmeline. More acts are to be announced.

NEW; The Streets play a huge open-air show at Cardiff Bay on Thursday 7th September 2023 w/ special guests Kojey Radical, Zed Bias, Emmeline and much more to be announced.

Sign up for presale via; https://t.co/8kn0R9O61f

Tix on sale 10am Fri 10th Feb via https://t.co/RGUj2pCilh pic.twitter.com/iJUGAddpdR — The Bay Series (@bay_series_) February 6, 2023

Tickets for the Streets' show will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 10th February via www.bayseries.co.uk.

A special fan pre-sale will also be available at www.bayseries.co.uk/show/the-streets/.

The event will also see headline sets from Ndubz (Friday 8th September) and The Chemical Brothers (Saturday 9th September). The Chems' show will also see sets from 2ManyDJs and Hot Chip.