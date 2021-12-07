The Snuts announce biggest headline shows yet for 2022

7 December 2021, 13:24

The Snuts 2021
The Snuts 2021. Picture: Press

The Scottish band have announced new shows for next April.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Snuts have announced some new headline shows for 2022, which include a date at London's 02 Academy Brixton.

The West Lothian band - who have two tracks, Glasgow and Somebody Loves You in the running for Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 - have just released a new single, Burn The Empire, which marks the first new material since their debut album W.L. made Number 1 earlier this year.

Vote Now for Radio X Record Of The Year 2021

The Snuts will play the following dates:

The Snuts UK Tour Dates 2022

  • 27 April Manchester Academy
  • 28 April Uni SU, Northumbria
  • 30 April 02 Academy Brixton

Tickets are on sale general sale on Friday 10 December at 9am from www.thesnuts.co.uk.

