The Snuts announce biggest headline shows yet for 2022

The Snuts 2021. Picture: Press

The Scottish band have announced new shows for next April.

The Snuts have announced some new headline shows for 2022, which include a date at London's 02 Academy Brixton.

The West Lothian band - who have two tracks, Glasgow and Somebody Loves You in the running for Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 - have just released a new single, Burn The Empire, which marks the first new material since their debut album W.L. made Number 1 earlier this year.

The Snuts will play the following dates:

The Snuts UK Tour Dates 2022

27 April Manchester Academy

28 April Uni SU, Northumbria

30 April 02 Academy Brixton

Tickets are on sale general sale on Friday 10 December at 9am from www.thesnuts.co.uk.