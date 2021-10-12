The Sherlocks announce Spring 2022 tour

12 October 2021, 13:18

The Sherlocks 2021
The Sherlocks 2021. Picture: Press

The indie rockers will bring their third album World I Understand to the masses in February and March next year.

The Sherlocks have announced their UK headline tour, taking place in February and March 2022.

The South Yorkshire band - who scored a Radio X Record Of The Week in July with Falling are set to return in November with their third album, World I Understand, which sees a new line-up for the indie rockers, with brothers Josh and Andy Davidson having left in early 2020.

"We can’t wait to get back out on tour with this new record”, says frontman Kiaran Crook. “It is without a doubt our strongest one yet, and one that’s readymade for the live performances. It’s gonna’ be an absolute monster of a tour.

The Sherlocks UK tour dates 2022

4 February Blackpool, Bootleg Social

  • 5 February Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 12 February Glasgow, St Lukes
  • 18 February Liverpool, O2 Academy
  • 19 February Hull, Asylum
  • 25 February Sheffield, O2 Academy
  • 26 February Newcastle, University
  • 3 March Bristol, Marble Factory
  • 4 March Southampton, Engine Rooms
  • 10 March Brighton, Chalk
  • 12 March London, O2 Academy Islington

Tickets for The Sherlocks' 2022 tour dates are on sale now via See Tickets.

The title track of World I Understand is available now.

