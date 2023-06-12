The Prodigy announce arena tour dates for November 2023

On Air Now
12 June 2023, 17:47
Liam Howlett and Maxim are set to return with the Army Of The Ants tour.
The Prodigy have announced details of a UK tour for 2023.
The Army Of The Ants Tour 2023 will take Liam Howlett and Maxim back into arena-sized venues after their successful shows in July of last year, which marked their first since the death of Keith Flint.
Howlett says of the shows: "Army Of The Ants is a calling to the Prodigy peoples. We're coming back for you the only way we know - full attack mode, double-barrel..."
The dates kick off in Glasgow on 16th November, taking in Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Birmingham before winding up at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday 24th November.
Support comes from Soft Play, the punk duo formerly known as Slaves.
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 16th June via Gigs And Tours and Ticketmaster.