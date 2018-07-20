The Prodigy Announce No Tourists Album & Share Need Some1 Video

Get the details for the outfit's first album in three years, and see the visuals for its first single.

The Prodigy are set to release their first album in three years.

The Breathe outfit - made up of Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim - will drop their seventh studio album No Tourists on 2 November, and it will be their first record since 2015's The Day is My Enemy.

No Tourists - 2nd November 2018

Pre-order the new studio album and watch the video for Need Some1 https://t.co/kdORCwTu1e pic.twitter.com/LY9Ry9s15n — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) July 19, 2018

They said in a statement: "To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed.

"Don’t be a tourist - there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path."

The electronic group have also dropped a video for Need Some1, which they shot in Manila, Philippines.

Watch the video above.

Back in September, the band celebrated getting a deal with BMG for their seventh album, with Howlett announcing at the time: "Great guys who totally understand our band ... Now let's make some noise!"

Meanwhile, The Prodigy will make their only UK festival appearance at Victorious 2018.

They'll be joined at the music event, which takes place at Portsmouth's Southsea Seafront between 24-26 August this year, alongside The Libertines, Kaiser Chiefs and Paul Weller.