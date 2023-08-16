The Hives announce last minute intimate UK show

The Hives at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Swedish rockers have announced a last minute gig at Chalk in Brighton tonight to mark the release of their new album.

The Hives have announced an intimate show in Brighton.

The Swedish indie rockers will play Chalk tonight (Wednesday 16th August), to celebrate the launch of their new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

Tickets are on sale now at Resident Music, where you can also buy the new album, which was released on 11th August 2023.

The news comes after the band have been playing the likes of Rough Trade East and Pryzym in Kingston to launch their sixth record.

They also made an impromptu appearance with Blackburn rockers Sky Valley Mistress, who turned up at their album signing in Liverpool to sing the band's 2000 anthem I Hate To Say I Told You So.

The band spent the summer supporting Arctic Monkeys on their UK and European dates and frontman Pelle Almqvist praised the Sheffield rockers, saying he had "no complaints".

Asked how their time was as Arctic Monkeys' special guests, he told Music Week "Great No complaints. A+ tour. Everyone was really nice to us. There were a s***-ton of people watching the shows.

"We got paid decently. It was really f***ing fun and the weather was amazing throughout the whole tour."

The Tick Tick Boom rocker added: "Also I like Arctic Monkeys. I think they're pretty much the only good really big band I know [laughs]."

