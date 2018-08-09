This Iconic Intimate Gig Venue Is Being Threatened By Redevelopment...

9 August 2018, 12:00

Stock gig venue image. Picture: Getty Creative

According to reports, The Garage, London - which has played host to the likes of The Libertines and Kasabian - could be at threat.

The Garage, London could be set to be demolished.

According to the Islington Gazette, the iconic 600-capacity venue, which is situated just opposite Highbury & Islington station, could be at threat if plans for a new ticket hall for the station are approved.

The small venue - which has witnessed hundreds of bands teeth at over the years - has played host to the likes of Kasabian, The Libertines and The Killers- becoming a destination for secret gigs and charity events over the years.

Watch The Killers play a secret gig at Glastonbury 2017:

However, now the club's management have called for it to become "an asset of community value".

Programmer Matthew Cook, said: “We believe we’re a site of local importance bringing a vibrant musical culture to Islington. With so many of London’s beloved music venues under threat from developers, we want to ensure the future of the Garage by strengthening ties with our local community.”

A Victoria Line underground train at Highbury & Islington Station
A Victoria Line underground train at Highbury & Islington Station. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

A TfL spokesperson said this week: “We are in early discussions about the possibility of upgrading Highbury and Islington Tube station and will engage with businesses and stakeholders as any plans are developed.”

This Iconic Intimate Gig Venue Is Being Threatened By Redevelopment...
