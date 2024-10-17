The Enemy reschedule Indie Til I Die Tour dates due to ongoing illness & bandmember being hospitalised

The noughties indie rockers have postponed their shows in Birmingham and London due to sickness, with The Subways and now Candid joining them in November.

The Enemy have been forced to postpone and reschedule the final dates for their Indie Til I die UK Tour.

The Coventry indie rockers - comprised of Tom Clarke, Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts - were preparing to close their October 2024 tour, which saw them joined by special guests The Subways and The Holloways, this week with dates in .

However, the Away From Here outfit shared a statement on Thursday (17th October), which read: "We are gutted to announce that due to ongoing illness, the ‘Indie Til I Die’ shows Friday 18th & Saturday 19th October will no longer be going ahead - and will now take place on Friday 8th November in Birmingham, and Saturday 9th November in London."

They added: "Despite following doctor’s orders and showing promising signs of improving earlier in the week, the illness that the band and crew picked up during the tour has worsened; one member of the band was taken into hospital on Wednesday but is now at home recovering after treatment, however leaving us no choice but to reschedule this weekend."

"We wanted to ensure the rescheduled dates were booked in before making the announcement, we are very sorry to have to cancel and it is certainly the last thing anybody wanted to do - but unfortunately despite our best efforts The Enemy are unable to perform at this time and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience it has caused.

"We really hope you can all make the rescheduled dates, but refunds are of course available at your point of purchase if you are no longer able to attend."

See their new dates and their full statement below:

The band added that The Holloways would unfortunately not be joining them on their new dates as support, but they would be joined by local Coventry band CANDID, who will take to the stage from 7pm.

They concluded: "On behalf of Tom, Liam, Andy and all of the crew we are unbelievably grateful for your ongoing support - The Enemy truly have the best fans a band could ever wish for and we hope that we can make it up to you by putting on the best possible shows in a few weeks time, once the band are back in full health."

See The Enemy's Indie Til I Die rescheduled dates:

Friday 8th November - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 9th November - London, O2 Academy Brixton

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Still consisting of their original and only line-up - Tom Clarke (vocals/guitar), Andy Hopkins (bass) and Liam Watts (drums) - The Enemy’s 2007 debut album We’ll Live And Die In These Towns made a huge impact. Featuring the Top 10 hits and live staples Had Enough and Away From Here, the album debuted at #1 and was certified Platinum. They released two hit records: 2009’s Music For The People (#2) and 2012’s Streets In The Sky (#9), plus their final album, 2015’s It’s Automatic, and played shows with the likes of Oasis, The Killers and The Rolling Stones.

